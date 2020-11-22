 Skip to main content
Simple Cremation notices published Nov. 22, 2020
HICKMAN, Glenn Dale, 87, of Helena, Montana passed away on Friday 13th, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

HAMLIN, Abel, 5, of Helena, Montana passed away on Saturday, November 14th, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view Abel's tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

TURMAN, John Darrell, 71, of Helena, Montana passed away Wednesday, November 18th, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

MEREDITH, Gene Richard, 62, of Deer Lodge, Montana passed away on Wednesday, November 18th, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

MELOY, Timothy John, 75, of Helena, Montana passed away on Friday November 20, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

SUMMERS, Robert L., 91, of Helena, Montana passed away on Friday November 20, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

KING, Larry Rogers, 80, of Arlee, Montana passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

DEBUS, Dorothy, 84, of Helena, Montana passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

