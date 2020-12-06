Simple Cremation notices published Dec. 6, 2020

Melanie Renee Dart, 59, of Townsend, Montana passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, Visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.
John Boardman Cottrell III, 80, of Helena, Montana passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, Visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.
David Verlon Cline, 57, of East Helena, Montana passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, Visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.
Sally Bratlien, 78, of Helena, Montana passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, Visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.
LaVonne Irene Tew, 87, of Helena, Montana passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, Visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.
Hazel Dolores Eanes, 85, of Helena, Montana passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, Visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.
Nick Richard “Rick” Kravas, 68, of Helena, Montana passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, Visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.
Kathleen Fay DeMers, 68, of Jefferson City, Montana passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, Visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.
Peter J. Heintz, 49, of Helena, Montana passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, Visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.
Agnes J. Schendel, 74, of Helena, Montana passed away Monday, November 30, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, Visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.
John Robert Whalen, 79, of Clancy, Montana, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view Patricia's full obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.
Richard Raynold Diehl, 74, of Winston, Montana, passed away on Monday, November 30th, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.
Betty Eleanore Smith, 94, of Elliston, Montana, passed away on Tuesday, December 4th, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.
