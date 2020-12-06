Simple Cremation notices published Dec. 6, 2020

Melanie Renee Dart, 59, of Townsend, Montana passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, Visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

John Boardman Cottrell III, 80, of Helena, Montana passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020.

David Verlon Cline, 57, of East Helena, Montana passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020.

Sally Bratlien, 78, of Helena, Montana passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020.

LaVonne Irene Tew, 87, of Helena, Montana passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020.