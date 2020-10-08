 Skip to main content
Simple Cremation Montana notices for Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020

George Lee Keith, 90, of Helena, Montana, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

