Simple Cremation funeral notices published Nov. 15, 2020
WOODS, Richard William, 79, of Helena, Montana passed away on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

SCHREMSER, Donna Barrett, 71, of Helena, Montana passed away on Saturday, November 7th, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

HOCHHALTER, Lyle Gordon, 89, of Helena, Montana passed away on Friday, November 6th, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

BRIGANTI, Margaret Ann, 80, of Helena, Montana passed away on Tuesday, November 10th, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

HALEY, Timothy Alvin, 59, of Helena, Montana passed away on Sunday, November 1st, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

