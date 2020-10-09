Simple Cremation Ads

Jason A. Martinie, 47, of Helena, passed into peace on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in Helena. A celebration of life in honor of Jason and his family's loss will be held on Sunday, Oct. 11th, beginning at 2:00 P.M., hosted at Helena First Church, 2201 Dodge Ave. A complete obituary is forthcoming. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.