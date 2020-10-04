Simple Cremation Ads

TAYLOR , George, 78, of Malta, Montana passed away on Thursday, September 24th, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com .

KEITH, George Lee, 90, of Bois D'Arc, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, September 27th, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.