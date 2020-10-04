 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Simple Cremation Ads
0 comments

Simple Cremation Ads

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TAYLOR, George, 78, of Malta, Montana passed away on Thursday, September 24th, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

KEITH, George Lee, 90, of Bois D'Arc, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, September 27th, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News