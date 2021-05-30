 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roberta V. Spurzem
0 comments

Roberta V. Spurzem

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FRIDAY, JUNE 4

SPURZEM, Roberta V. age 95 of Great Falls passed away March 16, 2021. A memorial service will take place 11 am Friday June 4th at Montana State Veterans Cemetery Fort Harrison. A reception to follow. Memorials can be made in her name to Canyon Creek Volunteer Fire Department or American Heart Association.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News