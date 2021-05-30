Roberta V. Spurzem

FRIDAY, JUNE 4
SPURZEM, Roberta V. age 95 of Great Falls passed away March 16, 2021. A memorial service will take place 11 am Friday June 4th at Montana State Veterans Cemetery Fort Harrison. A reception to follow. Memorials can be made in her name to Canyon Creek Volunteer Fire Department or American Heart Association.
