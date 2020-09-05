Retz Notices

 Skip to main content
METROPOULOS, Marilyn, age 84, of Helena, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Services have taken place. Memorials may be sent to St. John's Lutheran Church at St John's Benevolence Drive, 1000 Helena Ave. Helena MT 59601. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Marilyn.

