Retz Funeral Home notices for Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020

JIRSA, Charlotte, age 85, of Helena, passed away on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Retz Funeral Home, 315 E. 6th Ave. Helena, MT 59601. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Charlotte.