Retz Funeral Home notices for Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020

FOSTER, Stephen, age 83, of Helena, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. A celebration of his life will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at American Legion, 3095 Villard Ave. in Helena. Reception to follow the service. If family and friends of Stephen desire, they are welcome to bring some small finger food items for the reception. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Stephen.
