Retz Funeral Home notices for Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020
“In Our Care”

PENDING

TIETZ, Iris Mae., age 84, of Helena, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Iris is being laid to rest with her husband at the Montana State Veteran Cemetery at Fort Harrison in a private family burial. A full obituary will be available online at: www.retzfuneralhome.com You may also offer a condolence to the family or share a memory of Iris there as well.

Tags

