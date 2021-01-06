 Skip to main content
Retz Funeral Home notices for Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
“In Our Care”

PENDING

SMITH, David, 65, of Clancy, passed away on Dec. 30. Memorial service is being held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Retz Funeral Home, 315 East 6th Ave., with interment to follow at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery with full military honors. To offer a condolence or to share a story about David please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com

