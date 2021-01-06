Retz Funeral Home notices for Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

“In Our Care”
SMITH, David, 65, of Clancy, passed away on Dec. 30. Memorial service is being held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Retz Funeral Home, 315 East 6th Ave., with interment to follow at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery with full military honors. To offer a condolence or to share a story about David please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com
