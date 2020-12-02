 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Retz Funeral Home notices for Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020
0 comments

Retz Funeral Home notices for Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

“In Our Care”

PENDING

FOWLER, Myrtle, age 93, of Helena, passed away on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. Services are pending at this time and will be announced once they're complete. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Myrtle.

POOR, Laura "Margaret," age 90, of Missoula, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Services are pending at this time and will be announced once they're complete. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Margaret.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News