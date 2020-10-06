 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Retz Funeral Home notices for Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020
0 comments

Retz Funeral Home notices for Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

“In Our Care”

THURSDAY

JIRSA, Charlotte, age 85, of Helena, passed away on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Retz Funeral Home, 315 E. 6th Ave. Helena, MT 59601. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Charlotte.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News