Retz Funeral Home notices for Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020
Retz Funeral Home notices for Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020

“In Our Care”

SATURDAY

HEADRICK, Roberta “Berta,” age 71, of Clancy, passed away on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. in Helena. A luncheon will follow the service in the social hall of the funeral home. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Berta.

