Retz Funeral Home notices for Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020

HEADRICK, Roberta “Berta,” age 71, of Clancy, passed away on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. in Helena. A luncheon will follow the service in the social hall of the funeral home. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Berta.