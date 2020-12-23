 Skip to main content
Retz Funeral Home notice for Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020
“In Our Care”

PENDING

HOLLIDAY, Joan, age 84, of Helena, Montana, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. Cremation has been entrusted to Retz Funeral Home. Services will take place at a later day. To read the full obituary, please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com where you can also leave a condolence or share a memory of Joan.

