Rae L. Smith
Rae L. Smith

SMITH, Rae L., age 86, of Helena, passed away Jan. 22, 2021. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28, at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Rae.

