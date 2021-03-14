 Skip to main content
Patti (Patricia) Lea Osborne
November 12, 1963 - February 14, 2021

Patti Osborne, at the age of 57, passed away at her home unexpectedly on February 14, 2021. There will be a memorial service March 14th at 1pm located at Helena Valley Faith Center 708 East Grochell East Helena, in person precautions are in place & online livestream will be available through www.helenafaith.org

