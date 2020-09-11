Notices for Retz Funeral Home published Sept. 11, 2020

SULLIVAN, Father Jeremiah T., age 83, of Helena, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Bishop Austin A. Vetter will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. today, September 11th at Immaculate Conception Church, at the corner of Caledonia Street and NW Ave in Butte. Burial will follow in the Priests' Plot at Holy Cross Cemetery in Butte. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Father Jeremiah.