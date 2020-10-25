 Skip to main content
Notices for Retz Funeral Home published Oct. 25, 2020
Notices for Retz Funeral Home published Oct. 25, 2020

“In Our Care”

BUSTER, Chris, age 44, of Lincoln passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Chris.

