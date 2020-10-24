 Skip to main content
Notices for Retz Funeral Home published Oct. 24, 2020
Notices for Retz Funeral Home published Oct. 24, 2020

FOSTER, Stephen, age 83, of Helena, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. A celebration of his life will take place at 1:00 p.m. today, October 24, 2020 at American Legion, 3095 Villard Ave. in Helena. Reception to follow the service. If family and friends of Stephen desire, they are welcome to bring some small finger food items for the reception. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Stephen.

Breaking News