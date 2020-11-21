 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Notices for Retz Funeral Home published Nov. 21, 2020
0 comments

Notices for Retz Funeral Home published Nov. 21, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

“In Our Care”

TODAY

BIGLEY, David, age 79, of Gilford, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Viewing be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, November 21st at Retz Funeral Home, 315 E. 6th Ave. in Helena. Private family services will take place at a later date. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of David.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News