Notices for Retz Funeral Home published Nov. 20, 2020

BIGLEY, David, age 79, of Gilford, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Viewing be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 21st at Retz Funeral Home, 315 E. 6th Ave. in Helena. Private family services will take place at a later date. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of David.