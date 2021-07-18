SATURDAY, JULY 24
WATSON, Nicole Jones. Please join us to celebrate Nicole Jones Watson whose beautiful life was lost on October 23, 2020. We will gather at Tizer Botanical Gardens on July 24, 2021. Formal service at 10:30 am and social gathering until 1:00. Please carpool if possible. For more information email us at Nicole@daniellewaddell.com.
