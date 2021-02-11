 Skip to main content
Nicholas J. Jennings
Nicholas J. Jennings

JENNINGS, Nicholas J., age 21 of East Helena passed away February 5, 2021. The Rosary will be prayed at 11:30 a.m. with a funeral Mass to be celebrated at noon on Friday, February 12th at SS Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 120 W. Riggs Street East Helena. Rite of Committal will follow the Mass at Resurrection Cemetery. A reception will follow the graveside service at Lakeside on Hauser, 5295 York Road. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to view the obituary, offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Nicholas.

