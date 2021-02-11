CHURCHWELL, Mary O., age 92 of Helena passed away February 7, 2021. A memorial service celebrating Mary's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 13th at the Salvation Army, 1905 Henderson St. Burial will take place at Forestvale Cemetery at a later date. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Mary.
Mary O. Churchwell
