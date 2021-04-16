BEAUDRY – Joseph “Haley” Beaudry, age 74, of Butte, Montana, passed away on April 13, 2021. A celebration of his life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 17th at the Copper King Convention Center in the Grand Ballroom, 4655 Harrison Ave, Butte, MT 59701. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Haley's name are suggested to The Montana Tech Foundation, 1300 W. Park Ave., Butte, MT 59701. All funds will be moved to the Haley Beaudry Engineering Scholarship fund upon setup. Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence and to view his full obituary. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Haley and his family.