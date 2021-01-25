 Skip to main content
John Mullen
John Mullen

“In Our Care”

MULLEN, John, age 40, of Clancy, passed away January 20, 2021. Private family services will be held January 28. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com for more information or to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of John.

