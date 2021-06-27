 Skip to main content
John Markel "Mark" Kelly
John Markel "Mark" Kelly

SATURDAY, JULY 10

KELLY, Mark, Oct. 9, 1951--Dec. 21, 2020. We are celebrating the life of Mark Kelly, beloved Jefferson High School teacher on July 10, 2021 from 2 p.m - 4 p.m. at the Windsor, 201 North Main, Boulder, MT. We invite you to join us at his favorite hangout, where we'll raise a glass and remember our good friend.

