Jean Krautter memorial notice
WEDNESDAY

KRAUTTER, Jean “Beanie.” A memorial service for Jean will be held at Life Covenant Church, 800 N. Hoback in Helena, Montana, on Oct. 14, 2020, at 1:30 p.m.

