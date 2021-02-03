 Skip to main content
James Farrington
James Farrington

FARRINGTON, James L., age 75, of Townsend, passed away Jan. 30, 2021. Services will be held at a later date. Please visit www.stevensonwilke.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of James.

