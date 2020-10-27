 Skip to main content
James Dean Busch notice
James Dean Busch notice

James Dean (Jim) Busch, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Edgewood Health Care in Helena. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Thursday, Oct. 29, at 12 p.m. at Western Montana State Veteran Cemetery in Missoula. Services will be livestreamed and recorded at https://www.gardencityfh.com/memorials/james-busch/4367844/index.php.

