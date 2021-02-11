 Skip to main content
Jaclyn K. May
Jaclyn K. May

MAY, Jaclyn K. "Jackie", age 31 of Helena passed away February 8, 2021. Viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a funeral service to begin at 1 p.m. on Monday, February 15th at Mount Helena Community Church, 1710 National Avenue. A reception will follow the service in the social hall at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Burial will take place at a later date at Forestvale Cemetery. Memorials in Jackie's name may be made to Valley Bank c/o Ethan May and McCoy May. 529 donation information to follow for those interested in making a donation for McCoy's future education. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Jackie.

