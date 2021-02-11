Jaclyn K. May

MAY, Jaclyn K. "Jackie", age 31 of Helena passed away February 8, 2021. Viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a funeral service to begin at 1 p.m. on Monday, February 15th at Mount Helena Community Church, 1710 National Avenue. A reception will follow the service in the social hall at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Burial will take place at a later date at Forestvale Cemetery. Memorials in Jackie's name may be made to Valley Bank c/o Ethan May and McCoy May. 529 donation information to follow for those interested in making a donation for McCoy's future education. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Jackie.