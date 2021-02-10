Harden Yamaguchi

YAMAGUCHI, Haden, age 20 of East Helena passed away February 4, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. today, February 10th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Private family burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery at a later date. An account has been set up at Intrepid Credit Union under Nicole Atkinson to help assist with funeral expenses. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Haden.
