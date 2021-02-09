Haden Yamaguchi

YAMAGUCHI, Haden, age 20 of East Helena passed away February 4, 2021. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today, February 9th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 10th at the funeral home. Private family burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery at a later date. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Haden.