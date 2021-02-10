Catherine A. Petek

PETEK, Catherine A., age 89, of East Helena, passed away February 7, 2021. Services will be held on Monday, February 15th at SS Cyril and Methodius Church in East Helena, 120 W. Riggs. Viewing will be at 11am followed by a rosary at 11:35a.m. The funeral service will be at 12:00 p.m. Immediately following the service, the interment will be at Saint Ann's Catholic Cemetery, East Helena. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Catherine.