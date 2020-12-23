Big Sky Cremations & Twitchell Funeral Service notices for Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020

RICHARDS, Linda, 70, of Helena, passed away Dec. 21, 2020. Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. To offer condolences to the family, please visit helenafunerals.com
JACQUES, Jo An, 85, of Great Falls, formerly of Helena, passed away Dec. 22, 2020. Cremation has taken place and services are planned this summer. To offer condolences to the family, please visit helenafunerals.com
