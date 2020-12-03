 Skip to main content
Big Sky Cremations & Twitchell Funeral Service notices for Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020
Stefen Safronoff, 42, of Helena passed away November 24, 2020. A Visitation will be held Thursday, December 3 from 4 pm to 6 pm at Big Sky Cremations, 2 West Main Street, East Helena. Funeral Mass will be held at Noon, Friday, December 4, 2020 at Cathedral of St. Helena with graveside committal following at Forestvale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Food Share or charity of your choice.

