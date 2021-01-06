Big Sky Cremations & Twitchell Funeral Home notices for Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

SHEETS , Clayton, 87, of Helena, passed away Jan. 2, 2021. Cremation has taken place and services are pending. To offer condolences to the family, please visit helenafunerals.com

KEILMAN, Marjorie, 84, of Helena, passed away Jan. 1, 2021. Cremation has taken place. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St Cyril and Methodius Catholic Parish in East Helena on Friday, Jan. 8, at 12 p.m. Graveside services to follow at St Ann's Catholic Cemetery in East Helena. Rosary will precede mass at 11:35 a.m. To offer condolences to the family, please visit helenafunerals.com