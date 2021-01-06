 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Big Sky Cremations & Twitchell Funeral Home notices for Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
0 comments

Big Sky Cremations & Twitchell Funeral Home notices for Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SHEETS, Clayton, 87, of Helena, passed away Jan. 2, 2021. Cremation has taken place and services are pending. To offer condolences to the family, please visit helenafunerals.com

KEILMAN, Marjorie, 84, of Helena, passed away Jan. 1, 2021. Cremation has taken place. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St Cyril and Methodius Catholic Parish in East Helena on Friday, Jan. 8, at 12 p.m. Graveside services to follow at St Ann's Catholic Cemetery in East Helena. Rosary will precede mass at 11:35 a.m. To offer condolences to the family, please visit helenafunerals.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News