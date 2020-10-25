 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Big Sky Cremation notices published Oct. 25, 2020
0 comments

Big Sky Cremation notices published Oct. 25, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LANGFORD, Marie Fisk, 80, of Helena, passed away on October 18, 2020. Cremation has taken place and per her request no services are being held. To offer a condolence or to share a story about Marie please visit www.helenafunerals.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News