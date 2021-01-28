Bertha Marcum

MARCUM, Bertha, age 72, of East Helena, passed away Jan. 23, 2021. Viewing will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30, at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A reception will follow the burial at VFW Post 10010, 113 W. Main St., East Helena. The service will also be streamed on the Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home Facebook page for those who would like to join virtually. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Bertha.