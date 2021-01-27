Bertha Marcum

MARCUM, Bertha, age 72, of East Helena, passed away Jan. 23, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Burial will follow the service at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A reception will follow the burial at VFW Post 10010, 113 W. Main St., East Helena. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Bertha.