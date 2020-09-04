ASW Notices

Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home
Funeral Notices for Friday, September 4, 2020
“In Our Care”
WEDNESDAY
DAY, Erica F. age 38 of Fort Hood, TX formerly of Helena passed away August 24, 2020. A vigil will take place on Tuesday, September 8th at 6 p.m.at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon on Wednesday, September 9th at the Cathedral of St. Helena, 530 N. Ewing Street. Burial will take place immediately following the Mass at Resurrection Cemetery. A reception will take place at a later date when COVID restrictions are lifted. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Erica.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.