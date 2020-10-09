 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ASW Ads
0 comments

ASW Ads

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home

Funeral Notices for Friday, October 9, 2020

“In Our Care”

TODAY

LUNDE, Merry, age 65, of Helena passed away September 24, 2020. A funeral service, followed by a reception, will take place at 1 p.m. today, October 9th at the funeral home. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Merry.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News