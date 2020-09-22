 Skip to main content
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home

Funeral Notices for Wednesday, September 23, 2020

“In Our Care”

PRATT, June, age 75 of Helena passed away September 21, 2020. Services are pending at this time and will be announced when they're complete. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of June.

