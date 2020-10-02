Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home

Funeral Notices for Friday, October 2, 2020

“In Our Care”

PENDING

JANKOWSKI, Mark A., age 49, of Helena, passed away September 28, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date when Covid is not an issue and will be announced when set. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Mark.

TODAY

ROBINSON, Travis J., age 37 of Seattle, formerly of Helena passed away August 15, 2020. Memorial services will be held today, October 2nd at 1:00 p.m. at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave in Helena. A reception will follow the service in the reception hall of the funeral home. Inurnment will take place in the family plot of the East Helena Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Travis.

SATURDAY

HOFLAND, Doretta Deveny, age 71, of Helena, passed away June 30, 2020. A Memorial Reception is set for 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 3, 2020 in the Social Hall of Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Facemasks and social distancing are encouraged. The service will be livestreamed on our Facebook page. Memorials can be sent to the Lewis and Clark Humane Society or Helena Food Share. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Doretta.