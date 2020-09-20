 Skip to main content
Anderson Stevenson Wilke funeral notices published Sept. 20, 2020
“In Our Care”

WEDNESDAY (September 23rd )

EVANS, Yvonne J. “Vonnie”, age 83 of Helena passed away September 17, 2020. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30th at Forestvale Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Vonnie.

Tags

