Anderson Stevenson Wilke funeral notices published Sept. 20, 2020

EVANS, Yvonne J. “Vonnie”, age 83 of Helena passed away September 17, 2020. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30th at Forestvale Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Vonnie.