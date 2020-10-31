Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home published Oct. 31, 2020

“In Our Care”

PENDING

THOMPSON, Lydia J. (Toots), age 78, of Helena, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Due to Covid-19, services will take place at a later date. A private family burial will take place at a later date, at Dearborn Cemetery outside of Wolf Creek. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Lydia.

HARLEN, Ada, age 95, of Helena, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Private family services will take place at a later date. Memorials in Ada's name are suggested to St. John's Lutheran Church, 1000 Helena Ave, Helena, MT 59601. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Ada.

THURSDAY

REYNOLDS, James, age 75, of Clancy, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. A viewing will take place at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. in Helena. A funeral service will follow the viewing at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The family requests donations in James' name be made to the Fort Harrison Liberty House: Voluntary Services Office, PO Box 167 Fort Harrison, MT 59636. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of James.