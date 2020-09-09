Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices published Sept. 9, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“In Our Care”

PENDING

HUNTER, Agnes M., age 96, of Helena, passed away September 6, 2020. Private services will be held at a later date. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Agnes.

TODAY

DAY, Erica F. age 38 of Fort Hood, TX formerly of Helena passed away August 24, 2020. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon today, September 9th at the Cathedral of St. Helena, 530 N. Ewing Street. Burial will take place immediately following the Mass at Resurrection Cemetery. A reception will take place at a later date when COVID restrictions are lifted. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Erica.

FRIDAY

BARNES, Lois “Kay”, age 92 of Helena passed away September 1, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, September 11th at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Kay.