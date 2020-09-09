Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices published Sept. 9, 2020

“In Our Care”
PENDING
HUNTER, Agnes M., age 96, of Helena, passed away September 6, 2020. Private services will be held at a later date. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Agnes.
TODAY
DAY, Erica F. age 38 of Fort Hood, TX formerly of Helena passed away August 24, 2020. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon today, September 9th at the Cathedral of St. Helena, 530 N. Ewing Street. Burial will take place immediately following the Mass at Resurrection Cemetery. A reception will take place at a later date when COVID restrictions are lifted. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Erica.
FRIDAY
BARNES, Lois “Kay”, age 92 of Helena passed away September 1, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, September 11th at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Kay.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.